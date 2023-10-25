The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited applications for engagement of Apprentices for Training in Trombay, Mumbai and Thal, Raigad district. Eligible and interested candidates can send in their applications on the official website rcfltd.com till November 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 408 Apprentice posts for training in various trades.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 157 vacancies

Technician Apprentice - 115 vacancies

Trade Apprentice - 136 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit : Candidates should not be above the age of 25 as on April 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification:

For Graduate Apprentice - Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge OR B.Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics based on choice of post.

For Technician Apprentice - Candidates must possess a Diploma in Engineering from a relevant discipline.

For Trade Apprentice - Passed B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematic or Biology only. OR Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent based on choice of post. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official RCFL notification.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website rcfltd.com On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Click on the application link for Engagement of Apprentices - 2023-24 Select post, fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.