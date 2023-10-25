The Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Territorial Army Officer at its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in till November 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies for Male and Female Officers in the Territorial Army. The Territorial Army recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the 3rd or 4th week of December. The admit card will be made available online for being downloaded after submission of application by the candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 42 years as on November 21, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognized university. More details in the official notification.

Candidates can find information on the exam syllabus, physical requirements, pay scale, reservations/relaxations and more details in the official notification below:

Here’s the Territorial Army recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 online along with the form.

Selection procedure

Candidates whose application forms are found correct will be called for screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. Successful candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

Steps to apply for Territorial Army Officer post:

Visit official website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Join as Officer’ – ‘Register’ Create profile and apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.