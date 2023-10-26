The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the date of the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills for CRE 2023. As per the notification, the test is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2023. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 7 days before the test from the official website osssc.gov.in.

“The details of the test venue/timing/slots etc. are available in the Admission Letter. No hard-copy of Admission Letter shall be sent by the post,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Earlier, the Practical Skill Test in Basic Computer Skills was scheduled to be conducted on October 6, 2023, in the respective districts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam followed by a document verification process and a practical test. The practical test will be a basic computer skill test with 50 marks of 1 hour duration.

