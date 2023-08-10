Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the result of the Nursing Officer Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round scheduled to be conducted from August 21. The DV will be held in the office of the Chief District Medical and Public Health officer.

“The candidates are advised to download the intimation letters by logging in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in with their User ID and Password for the document verification. No hard copy of the intimation letter will be sent to any candidate by post,” reads the notification.

The OSSSC Nursing Officer written exam was conducted on March 19.

Steps to download Nursing Officer result 2023



Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Click on Nursing Officer 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Nursing Officer result 2023.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam.

