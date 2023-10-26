The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of On Demand Exam Class 10 and 12 exams for the August 2023 session. Students can check their results online at the official website results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS On Demand exams for Class 10 and 12 were held from August 1 to 31.

Steps to check NIOS ODE results 2023

Visit official website results.nios.ac.in Click on the ‘Check Result’ link for On Demand Examination Result Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view the result The NIOS result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NIOS On Demand result 2023.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation for one or more subjects through a single application. The processing fee for re-evaluation is Rs 800 per subject (for Public Exam) and Rs 1000 per subject (for On Demand Examination) to be submitted through bank draft drawn in favour of Secretary, NIOS payable at the city of the concerned Regional Centre, reports Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.