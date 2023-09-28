The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for Class 10th, 12th public examinations, October/November 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary examination is scheduled to be conducted from October 3 to November 8, 2023. The examination will be conducted from 2.30 to 4.30 pm for Class 10 and 2.30 to 5.30 pm for Class 12. The result of the examination is likely to be released within seven weeks after the last date of the exam.

Steps to download NIOS Class 10,12 hall ticket 2023.

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Exam and Results—Examination—Practical Hall Ticket (Oct/Nov 2023) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.