The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Computer Skill Test (CST) admit card for Accountant 2022 under ULB, H & UD Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The CST is scheduled to be conducted on October 31 for a duration of 1 hour.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download Accountant 2022 CST admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Accountant 2022 CST admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

