Delhi High Court has announced the second stage exam for the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates find the details on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

According to the notification the Stage II English Shorthand test will be conducted on November 26, 2023. The admit cards for the exam will be released on the official website before the examination. Candidates who qualified the Stage I exam will be able to appear for the second stage of the recruitment process.

The exam will be held in the Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh centre. “The details of centre, time and shift of the examination shall be as per the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court website i.e. www.delhihighcourt.nic.in under the link Public Notice – Job Openings and the NTA website, i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in regularly for latest updates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link for Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examinations - 2023 Once live, click on the SPA Stage II exam admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit SPA Stage II exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.