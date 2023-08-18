Delhi High Court has declared the result of the Senior Personal Assistant (Open) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Stage I (English Typing Test) was conducted on July 2 in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, and Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Senior Personal Assistant posts at the Delhi High Court.

Steps to download Delhi HC SPA result 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link for Delhi High Court Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Examinations - 2023 Now click on SPA Stage 1 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SPA Stage I result 2023.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.