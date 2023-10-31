The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the registration deadline for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 Semester Exam. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in till November 8, 2023. The last date to pay the fee is November 9, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 10 to 12, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Application Fee

The application fee for General (UR) category is Rs 750 (per course ) and Rs 600 (per course ) for additional Course(s). The fee for SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) category is Rs 500 (per course ) and Rs 400 (per course ) for additional Course(s).

Steps to apply for SWAYAM July 2023

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Go to the SWAYAM July 2023 registration window Register yourself and proceed to fill up the form Pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

