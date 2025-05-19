NCHM JEE 2025 result declared; download final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) results 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ using their application number and date of birth. No score card will be provided to the candidates in hard copy by post or email.
NCHM JEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm for 11,068 candidates. The examination is held for admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across the Country for 2025-26 academic session.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NCHM JEE result 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/
Click on the NCHM JEE result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NCHM JEE result 2025.
Direct link to NCHM JEE final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.