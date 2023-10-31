The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Group B services Main exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website mpsc.gov.in or mpsconline.gov.in.

According to the notification, the Group B services Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 756 Non-Gazetted vacancies in the MPSC. The Group B services Paper II was conducted on October 22 for some candidates.

Here’s the admit card notification by MPSC.

Steps to download Group B Mains 2022 admit card

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Login to the candidate’s portal Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

