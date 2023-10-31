MPSC Group B Mains admit card released; direct link to download here
Candidates who have qualified for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website mpsconline.gov.in.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Group B services Main exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can download their admit cards on the official website mpsc.gov.in or mpsconline.gov.in.
According to the notification, the Group B services Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 756 Non-Gazetted vacancies in the MPSC. The Group B services Paper II was conducted on October 22 for some candidates.
Here’s the admit card notification by MPSC.
Steps to download Group B Mains 2022 admit card
- Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in
- Login to the candidate’s portal
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.