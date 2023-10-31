MPSC Group C Main exam registration deadline today; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates must submit their completed applications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.
Today, October 31, is the last date to register for the Group C Services Main exam 2023 hosted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Eligible candidates must submit their completed applications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.
The MPSC Group-C services Main exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2023. The MPSC Group C and B combined preliminary exam 2023 was held on April 30 and the provisional answer keys were released on May 3. The final answer key was released on June 7 and the results were announced on September 13.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 644 (unreserved) or Rs 544 (reserved category). Application fee is non-refundable.
Steps to register for Group C exam 2023
- Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in
- Go to ‘Online Facilities’ and click on ‘Online Application System’
- Login to the portal and proceed with the application
- Select post, fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Selection process
The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.