Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) as commenced the online application process for recruitment of Apprentices in the Indian Railways, Govt of India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website blw.indianrailways.gov.in or apprenticeblw.in till November 25 (upto 4.45 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 374 Apprentice posts in the Banaras Locomotive Works department under the Indian Railways.

Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 300 vacancies

Non-ITI Apprentice - 74 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post wise eligibility, elaborate vacancy details, trade requirements, physical requirements, age limit, pay scale, relaxations/reservations and more information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official BLW notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an application fee/processing fees of Rs 100 to apply. However, SC/ST/PwBD and Female candidates are exempt from payment of any fees.

Steps to apply for BLW Apprentice recruitment

Visit the official website apprenticeblw.in On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ Complete the registration process and proceed Login, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed registration form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BLW Apprentice post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.