The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has commenced the online registrations for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Vigilance departments of the Commission under Advt. No. 03/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in till December 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post Police SI Vigilance.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Male candidates should be between the age of 20 to 37 years and female candidates between the age of 20 to 40 years as on August 1, 2023 to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have qualified graduation or its equivalent exam from a University/Institute recognised by the State government. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/unreserved category male candidates/OBC/EWS candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 700 while Women candidates/ST/SC/PwBD candidates who are domiciled residents of Bihar will be charged Rs 400.

Steps to apply for SI posts under Advt. No. 03/2023



Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SI posts in the Prohibition and Vigilance department Register, pay the fee, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a Written Test, PET/PMT, Character Verification/Certificate Verification and a medical check up.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.