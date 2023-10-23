Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final results of the Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PET was held on October 12, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police).

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on SI Prohibition, Excise, and other posts’ final result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI, SDFSO final result 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exams based on Merit and the final shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.