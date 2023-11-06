The Delhi High Court has released the notification for the upcoming Judicial Services exam 2023 today, November 6. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in from tomorrow, November 7. The last date to register for the exam is November 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies. The Judicial Services preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.30 PM. The admit cards will be available on the website before the exam date.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) in Any Recognized University in India. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official Delhi Judicial Services exam notice.

Application Fee

The fees (non-refundable) in the sum of Rs 1500 for General Category candidates and Rs 400 for reserved category (SC/ST/PwBD) candidates should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted for the final stage of the recruitment process based on their performance in the Preliminary and Main Judicial Services exams which will be qualifying in nature.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.