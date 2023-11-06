Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) and Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO). As per the notification, the exam will be held on December 3, 2023. Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM in different exam centres at Cuttack.

The detailed examination will be released on the official website opsc.gov.in shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 HMO posts under Advt. No. 05 of 2023-24 and 116 AMO posts under Advt. No. 03 of 2023-24.

Steps to download AMO, HMO exam schedule 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AMO, HMO exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.