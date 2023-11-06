The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will tomorrow, November 7, close the online application window for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in from November 7 onwards.

“Candidates may login to www.apssb.nic.in by using their credentials for further details. Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 pm of 17-11-2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

Steps to download CSLE admit card 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CSLE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.