The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the recently conducted Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2023 was conducted on October 28 and 29 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM in 35 districts. The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

Candidates have also been given the opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key by using the link mentioned in the notification. Candidates will be charged Rs 100 per question to raise objections. The last date for raising objections is November 15, 2023. No objections raised in any other format or raised after the last date will be entertained by the Commission.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the link provided in the notification Key in your registration details and login Refer to the provisional answer key and master question Upload the objection details with documentary evidence Pay the fee and raise objections (if any) Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

