The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on October 28 and 29 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM in 35 districts.

The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on PET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.