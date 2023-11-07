The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the advanced exam city intimation slip for the Stage-II (skill tests) schedule for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and SSA. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The skill test for the post of Stenographer Group C (Shorthand Skill Test) and Social Security Assistant (Typing Test) is scheduled to be conducted on November 18 and 19, respectively.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post.

Steps to download the exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on SSA, Stenographer (Group C) exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

