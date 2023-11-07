Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately. A total of 1162 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Steps to download Judicial Service Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Judicial Service Main admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.