Today, September 19, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Subordinate Judiciary at the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Eligible candidates must submit their completed forms on the official website jkpsc.nic.in at the earliest. Earlier, the application deadline was September 17.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree in Law from of a University established, or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a member of the faculty of Advocates in Scotland or any other equivalent law degree recognized by the Government of India.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 applicable to reserved category candidates. The PHC candidate are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Civil Judge posts 2023



Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under the Recruitment tab Now click on the application link for Civil Judge posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.