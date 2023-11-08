UKPSC Veterinary Officers application correction window opens at ukpsc.net; direct link here
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the application correction window for the Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam 2023 today, November 8. Eligible candidates can now edit/correct certain parts of the application on the official website ukpsc.net till November 17.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 VO posts.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to edit UKPSC VO application
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net
- Click on the link to correct/edit UKPSC VO application
- Key in your credentials and login
- Now open your application and edit/correct necessary details
- Submit the changes and download a copy
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to edit/correct UKPSC VO application 2023.
