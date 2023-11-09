Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the final answer key and results for the posts of Field Inspector (Advt No. 03 of 2021) under Item No. 560 and Field Assistant (Advt No. 03 of 2021) under Item Nos. 571 & 572. Candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam for the post of Field Inspector and Field Assistant was held on October 22 and October 29, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Field Assistant posts and 14 Field Inspector posts.

Steps to download the result, final answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Field Assistant/ Field Inspector result and final answer key link The result and final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result, final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Field Assistant final answer key 2023.

Direct link to Field Assistant result 2023.

Direct link to Field Inspector final answer key 2023.

Direct link to Field Inspector result 2023.

