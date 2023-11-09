Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the exams for Karnataka State Eligibility Test or KSET 2023. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on December 31, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for November 26.

Candidates can download the revised notification from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

The applications were invited from September 11 to 30, 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.