The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the recently held Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key along with the master question paper on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Main exam was conducted on August 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon in two districts including Agra and Lucknow.

The written exam was of 65 marks and applicants were given 90 minutes to attempt it. The exam consisted of three main sections, Hindi Insight and Writing Ability, General Knowledge, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Steps to download UPSSSC answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Now click the notification for Combined Junior Assistant exam final answer key Open the document and scroll to view the answer key Check the answer key and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CJA final answer key.

