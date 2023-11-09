The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the online application deadline for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer till November 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to conclude today, November 9.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.

Vacancy Details

U.P. Secretariat: 322

U.P. Public Service Commission: 09

Board of Revenue, U.P: 03

U.P. Secretariat: 40

Board of Revenue, U.P: 23

U.P. Public Service Commission: 13

U.P. Public Service Commission: 01

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for RO/ARO post 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on RO/ARO 2023 application link Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RO/ARO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.