UPPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 411 RO/ ARO posts at uppsc.up.nic.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till November 9, 2023.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till November 9, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.
Vacancy Details
- U.P. Secretariat: 322
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 09
- Board of Revenue, U.P: 03
- U.P. Secretariat: 40
- Board of Revenue, U.P: 23
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 13
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 01
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.
Steps to apply for RO/ARO post 2023
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on RO/ARO 2023 application link
- Register yourself, and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for RO/ARO posts 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.