Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will today, November 10, close the online registration window for the December 2023 Term End Examination (TEE). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ignou.ac.in.

The exam is likely to commence on December 1, 2023, and conclude on January 6, 2024.

Steps to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2023

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on IGNOU Dec TEE 2023 apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

