The Indian Army will today, November 12, conclude the online application process for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army through the 51st (10+2) Technical Entry Scheme (TES51). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Technical Entry Scheme is an opportunity for candidates who have passed Class 12 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2023 examination, without attempting the UPSC NDA written examination. This recruitment drive aims to fill 90 vacancies in the Indian Army.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2004 and not later than July 1, 2007, are eligible.

Educational qualification: Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. All applicants must have appeared for JEE (Mains) 2023.

For more information on eligibility criteria, application fees, application process, stipend, course details etc., candidates can go through the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification for TES 51.

Steps to apply for TES 51

Visit official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on Notifications under Officer Selection tab Click on Apply Online and fill basic information to register Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, and submit Submit form and print the downloaded copy

Selection process

Candidate applications will be shortlisted for an Services Selection Board (SSB) interview based on Merit by the Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defense (Army). Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, a medical fitness test and a physical fitness test.