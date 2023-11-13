The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering services. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC AEE exam was conducted on August 21 and 22 in two sessions. The provisional answer key was released on August 28 and objections were invited till August 31. The final answer key has been prepared taking these objections into consideration. The results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key and no further objections will be entertained.

Here’s the answer key notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 AEE vacancies in various departments.

Steps to download APPSC AEE answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for AEE final answer key Click on the link to download the final answer key The APPSC AEE final answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APPSC AEE final answer key.

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of a written examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.