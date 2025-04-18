IDBI Bank will conclude the registrations for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers 2025-26 soon. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website idbibank.in till April 20, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 119 SCO vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to General, EWS, and OBC category candidates.

Steps to apply for SCO posts 2025

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in On the homepage, go to Career — Current Opening Click on the SCO application link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SCO posts 2025.