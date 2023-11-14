The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the date for release of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination admit cards 2023, today, November 14. According to the notification, candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website upsc.gov.in from November 17 onwards.

The IFS Main examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from November 26 to December 3 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105.

“The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in) on 17th November, 2023. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IFS Mains admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Once live, click on the IFS Main exam admit card notification Key in your credentials on the candidate portal and login Click on the link to View/Download IFS Mains admit card 2023 Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

