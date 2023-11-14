The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Public Prosecutor Exam 2023 (under Advt no 10 of 2022-23). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on August 26 and 27 at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Tulasipur, Cuttack. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6 vacancies of Public Prosecutor in the Odisha Public Service Commission.

Steps to download Public Prosecutor results 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Public Prosecutor result link The OPSC Public Prosecutor exam results will appear on screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

