HPPSC Lecturer recruitment for 585 posts re-opens today; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official websitehppsc.hp.gov.in till November 30.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has re-opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher in various subjects through ORA today, November 15. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official websitehppsc.hp.gov.in till November 30. Earlier, the recruitment deadline was November 13.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 585 posts.
Vacancy Details
- Lecturer (School- New) English: 63
- Lecturer (School- New) Hindi: 117
- Lecturer (School- New) History: 115
- Lecturer (School- New) Political Science: 102
- Lecturer (School- New) Economics: 17
- Lecturer (School- New) Mathematics: 41
- Lecturer (School- New) Physics: 45
- Lecturer (School- New) Chemistry: 29
- Lecturer (School- New) Biology: 09
- Lecturer (School- New) Commerce: 47
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notifications below:
Advertisement Number : 17/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) COMMERCE
Advertisement Number : 16/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) BIOLOGY
Advertisement Number : 15/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) CHEMISTRY
Advertisement Number : 14/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) PHYSICS
Advertisement Number : 13/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) MATHEMATICS
Advertisement Number : 12/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) ECONOMICS
Advertisement Number : 11/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) POLITICAL SCIENCE
Advertisement Number : 10/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) HISTORY
Advertisement Number : 9/10-2023 LECTURER SCHOOL-NEW) HINDI
Advertisement Number : 8/10-2023 (LECTURER SCHOOL- NEW) ENGLISH
Application Fee
The male candidates of General/ PwD/ EWS/ Wards of Freedom Fighter categories and candidates of other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to the State’s SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS category. More details in the notifications.
Steps to apply for HPPSC Lecturer posts 2023
- Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
- Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application
- Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link
- Login and apply for the exam and fill up the application form
- Upload documents, pay fees, and submit the form
- Download and take printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.