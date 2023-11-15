The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Apprentices for Apprentice Training in various trades. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website konkanrailway.com till December 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 posts under the Trade Apprentice Act across various trades in the Konkan Railway Corporation.

Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering - 30 vacancies

Electrical Engineering - 20 vacancies

Electronics Engineering - 10 vacancies

Mechanical Engineering - 20 vacancies

Diploma (Civil) - 30 vacancies

Diploma (Electrical) - 20 vacancies

Diploma (Electronics) - 10 vacancies

Diploma (Mechanical) - 20 vacancies

General Stream Graduates - 30 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, training duration, stipend, selection process, job description and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the KRCL recruitment notice 2023.

Application Fee

For all candidates except the fee concession categories the application fee is Rs 100 while o SC /ST/Female/ minorities / Economically Weaker Section candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

Steps to apply for KRCL recruitment 2023

Visit the official website konkanrailway.com On the homepage, go to Recruitments > Current Notifications Now click on the application link under the notification for Engagement of Trade Apprentices On the candidate portal, click on register and proceed Login, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for KRCL apprenticeship 2023.