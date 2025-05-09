The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has released admit cards for the Combined Recruitment Test for Group-1 (Sub-Group-3) 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 exams will be held on May 15, 2025, in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. This recruitment drive aims to fill 157 vacancies.

Steps to download Group 1 admit card 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 1 admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

