The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of computer based examination of Paper-I of SubInspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their marks from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available from 16.11.2023 to 30.11.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the marks

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.