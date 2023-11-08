The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper I) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The Candidates may login through the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from07.11.2023(04:00PM)to 21.11.2023 (04:00 PM). The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab Click on the Delhi Police SI, CAPF final answer key link Login and check the final answer key Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Delhi Police SI, CAPF final answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.