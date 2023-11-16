Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the exam schedule for the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (District Judge - Entry Level) Direct Recruitment From Bar, Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website mphc.gov.in.

The online Preliminary exam will be held on December 3. Applicants will be able to download the provisional answer key from December 3 and raise objections till December 11, 2023. The final model answer key will be released on December 19. The result of the Preliminary exam will be declared on January 3, 2024.

The Main exam will be held on February 10 and 11, 2024. The result will be released on February 21, 2024. The interview/Viva-Voce will be held from March 11 to 15, 2024. The final result will be released within 7 days of the last date of the interview.

A total of 21 vacancies will be filled through the MPHJS Exam 2023.

