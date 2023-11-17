The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for non-executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website omcltd.in till December 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 non-executive posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidate (except SC/ST/PwBD & Departmental candidate) is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable amount of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, PwBD candidates and Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for Non-Executive posts

Visit the official website omcltd.in Go to Careers tab Click on the application link under Recruitment of 100 nos. Non-Executive posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for non-executive posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.