Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mphc.gov.in till December 18 (9.00 PM).

The applicants can make changes to their application forms from December 22 to 24, 2023. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on January 14, 2024. The Prelims result will be declared on February 26, 2024.

The Main exam will be held on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Main result will be announced on May 10, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 138 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 977.02, whereas Rs 577.02 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for MPHC Civil Judge 2022 posts

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Go to the “Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here” link

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge 2022 posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.