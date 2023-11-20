The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the hall tickets for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.gujaratset.ac.in.

“The examination hall ticket is available in English and Gujarati both languages. Please print hall ticket in any one language,” reads the notification.

The test is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023. The test will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Paper 1 from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and Paper 2 from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GSET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.gujaratset.ac.in On the homepage, click on GSET 2023 hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.