Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result and final answer key of the Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level written examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round. The schedule for document verification shall be notified separately. The exam was conducted on November 5, 2023.

Steps to download JEE, Matric Level result, final answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE, Matric Level posts’ result, final answer key link The result and final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result, final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the JEE result 2023.

Direct link to the JEE final answer key 2023.



Direct link to Matric Level result 2023.

Direct link to Matric Level final answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.