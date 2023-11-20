The Delhi High Court has deferred the Judicial Services Prelims Exam 2023. As per the notification, the exam will now be held on December 17, 2023. Candidates can check the revised schedule available on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

“It is hereby informed that the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2023 which was scheduled to be conducted on 10.12.2023, would now be conducted on 17.12.2023. Candidates are advised to check the website of this Court on regular basis for further updates,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway on the official website till November 22, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) in Any Recognized University in India. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official Delhi Judicial Services exam notice.

Application Fee

The fees (non-refundable) in the sum of Rs 1500 for General Category candidates and Rs 400 for reserved category (SC/ST/PwBD) candidates should be paid through Debit Card/ Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI.

Steps to apply for Judicial Service exam 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in Go to Public Notices—Job Openings Click on the application link for Judicial Service exam 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Judicial Service exam 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.