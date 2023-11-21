The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has commenced the online application process for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS Advanced 2023) Advanced Information Technology Test December 2023, January 2024, February 2024 and March 2024. Candidates who have completed the ICITSSS course can register for the exam on the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org.

The AdvIT exam is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2023, January 20, February 24 and March 30, 2024. The last date to apply for the December exam is December 8, January 6 for the January exam, February 6 for the February exam and March 15 for the March exam.

“Candidates who have/would have undergone the Advanced ICITTS-Advanced Information Technology course as per respective exam eligibility and desirous of appearing in the test, will be required to apply online at https://advit.icaiexam.icai.org and pay the applicable test fee online. No physical applications will be entertained. There is no concept of submission of applications with late fee. No change of center will be permitted once opted,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

A candidate who is applying for the test for the first time will not be required to pay the test fee. However, those who are applying for the test thereafter, i.e. from second time onwards will be required to pay a test fee of Rs 500. For Dubai Centre, the test fee will be USD 150 and for Kathmandu, the same will be Rs 850.

Steps to register for ICITSS Advanced 2023

Visit the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org Once live, click on the application link for the exam Register using your details and login Fill out the application form, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.