The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examination scheduled for November today, October 16. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website eservices.icai.org.

The ICAI CA Inter and Final November exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from November 7 to 17 however, due to assembly elections the dates were changed for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download CA Final, Inter admit cards

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to download admit card CA Inter/Final admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download CA Final, Inter admit card.

The Intermediate course Group 1 examination will be conducted from November 2 to 8, and Group II will be conducted from November 10 to 17. The final course Group I examination will be conducted from November 1 to 7 and Group II will be conducted from November 9 to 16, 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.