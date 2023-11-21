The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Personality Test (Viva-Voce) of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Personality Test is scheduled to be conducted from November 28 to December 1, 2023. A total of 25 candidates will have to appear for the PT round.

“The candidates are advised to download the e-Call letters along with Attestation Form and instructions to the candidates and ensure to report for Personality Test on the date and time indicated in the said letter. The candidates must go through the instructions thoroughly annexed to the e-Call letter and bring all relevant documents (in original) as mentioned in the instructions. No Call letters will be sent separately to individual candidates by any other mode,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520). The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 9, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.